Toronto restaurant openings highlights the latest food news in Toronto and gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Baddies, Bloordale's favourite Aussie-style cafe and brunch spot, will be opening a coffee and doughnut shop named Cops at King & Portland downtown this spring. It will only serve drip coffee. No espresso. (Have you ever seen a cop order a latte? Me neither.)

Sukoshi Mart, a Japanese-style convenience store that will offer all sorts of snacks like onigiri and taiyaki, will soon be opening in a small space at 160 Baldwin St. in Kensington Market. Anyone who's ever visited a Lawson, FamilyMart or 7-Eleven in Japan knows that this is the best idea ever.

Closed