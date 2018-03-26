Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dinesafe toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Dim Sum King, Copacabana, Biryani, Kupfert & Kim, Bac Ky

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This week on DineSafe a food court favourite was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. They landed a red card after the restaurant was found to be maintained in a manner permitting a health hazard. Yikes!

Discover what other establishments landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

The Captain's Boil (5313 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 19, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
Dim Sum King (421 Dundas St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 19, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
3 Brewers (275 Yonge St.)
  • Inspected on: March 20, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bac Ky (567 King St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 21, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A
Biryani (120 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 21, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
  • Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operate food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.
Touhenboku (261 Queen St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 21, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Copacabana (230 Adelaide St. West)
  • Inspected on: March 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
Kupfert & Kim (20 Bay St.)
  • Inspected on: March 22, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
  • Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
The Friar (160 John St.)
  • Inspected on: March 23, 2018
  • Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
  • Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
  • Crucial infractions include: N/A

Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This Week on DineSafe: Dim Sum King, Copacabana, Biryani, Kupfert & Kim, Bac Ky

The top 10 cheap lunch options in the Financial District

The 10 messiest restaurants you can eat at in Toronto

A brewery is about to open on the Toronto Islands

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this spring

Toronto brewery finally getting license after 3 year wait

Chinese bubble tea chain Tea Land opening first Toronto location

Toronto startup aims to reduce waste at restaurants