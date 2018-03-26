This Week on DineSafe: Dim Sum King, Copacabana, Biryani, Kupfert & Kim, Bac Ky

This week on DineSafe a food court favourite was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. They landed a red card after the restaurant was found to be maintained in a manner permitting a health hazard. Yikes!
Discover what other establishments landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: March 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: March 19, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: March 20, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Bac Ky (567 King St. West)
- Inspected on: March 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Biryani (120 Adelaide St. West)
- Inspected on: March 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operate food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.
Touhenboku (261 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: March 21, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.
Copacabana (230 Adelaide St. West)
- Inspected on: March 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.
- Inspected on: March 22, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.
- Inspected on: March 23, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.