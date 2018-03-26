This Week on DineSafe: Dim Sum King, Copacabana, Biryani, Kupfert & Kim, Bac Ky

This week on DineSafe a food court favourite was shut down by Toronto health inspectors. They landed a red card after the restaurant was found to be maintained in a manner permitting a health hazard. Yikes!

Discover what other establishments landed in hot water with city health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Inspected on: March 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Dim Sum King (421 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: March 19, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

3 Brewers (275 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 20, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bac Ky (567 King St. West)

Inspected on: March 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Biryani (120 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: March 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operate food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard.

Touhenboku (261 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: March 21, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to wash hands when required.

Copacabana (230 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: March 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 9 (Minor: 2, Significant: 5, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C (40F) or colder.

Inspected on: March 22, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C (140F) or hotter.

The Friar (160 John St.)