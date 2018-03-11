5 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

It's that time again: restaurants in Toronto are up for sale and new owners are closing in for some prime real estate. Get ready for some new eats, or at the very least new management.

Here's a round up of restaurants for sale in Toronto right now.

The French "mad house" in Bloor West Village is being sold for an asking price of $149,000. With two storeys and a patio, this generous space may soon house a totally different operation.

This cute Thai Spot has already seen its share of rebranding, having formerly been Soi Thai. Now the Little Italy spot is up for sale for $139,000.

A takeout joint on King West, this restaurant has been run by the same person for over 11 years and now hopes to be transferred over to some young bloods for $65,000.

This Chicago deep-dish pizza spot is selling for an asking price of $39,000 after opening on Dundas West just a year ago. Don't fret pizza lovers, their first location in Leslieville seems business as usual.

After folding its first location on Dundas West, the snack bar is now selling its store on Queen West for $199,000, just a year after taking the space over from P&L Burger.