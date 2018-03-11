Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
restaurants for sale toronto

5 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's that time again: restaurants in Toronto are up for sale and new owners are closing in for some prime real estate. Get ready for some new eats, or at the very least new management. 

Here's a round up of restaurants for sale in Toronto right now. 

Maison Fou

The French "mad house" in Bloor West Village is being sold for an asking price of $149,000. With two storeys and a patio, this generous space may soon house a totally different operation. 

Shanee

This cute Thai Spot has already seen its share of rebranding, having formerly been Soi Thai. Now the Little Italy spot is up for sale for $139,000.

Sushi 930 

A takeout joint on King West, this restaurant has been run by the same person for over 11 years and now hopes to be transferred over to some young bloods for $65,000

Double D's

This Chicago deep-dish pizza spot is selling for an asking price of $39,000 after opening on Dundas West just a year ago. Don't fret pizza lovers, their first location in Leslieville seems business as usual.

Junked 

After folding its first location on Dundas West, the snack bar is now selling its store on Queen West for $199,000, just a year after taking the space over from P&L Burger.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 5 Indigenous restaurants in Toronto

Toronto can't stop buying cakes and cupcakes for their dogs

5 restaurants you can buy right now in Toronto

Toronto is getting a Hong Kong chicken hot pot restaurant

Toronto startup wants everyone to sell meals from their home kitchen

The top 30 Italian restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

The top 5 Filipino brunch in Toronto

The top 5 places to drink absinthe in Toronto