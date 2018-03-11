Toronto startup wants everyone to sell meals from their home kitchen

For all the home chefs who brag about their cooking – now's your chance for you to prove your chops. A new app that lets you sell your home-cooked meals is launching in Toronto this April, letting you make money off your original creations.

Labelling itself a "food sharing app", LaPiat wants to connect hungry users with people who love to cook at home.

Rather than connecting users to existing restaurants, the app aims to create a network of cooks from different backgrounds, selling all sorts of food items beyond the average restaurant finds.

If you're making a meal and happen to make an extra portion, you'll be able to post the meal on LaPiat and see if there are any hungry takers while making some bucks at the same time.

According to its website, the app is branding itself as a "revolution in food industry" by proving accessible meals and reducing food waste.

"Cooking is the most fundamental lever of economic empowerment, and the food industry has taken that away through its strict barriers to entry," it says.

The app, which will be available on Apple and Android phones, allows users to scroll through food that's available in their area, and an option to contact the cook for more info.

Sort of like Uber, cooks with LaPiat can sign up through the app and set their own schedules and menus.

The app doesn't guarantee quality, and though cooks are "personally checked by the LaPiat team and are held to high standards," how those standards will be upheld isn't clear.

"Accordingly, food safety remains the ultimate responsibility of the cook from whom you purchase," says the site.