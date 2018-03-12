Eat & Drink
Hilary Duff Toronto

Hilary Duff visited a cheese cave in Toronto

Actress, mom and former teen idol Hilary Duff was spotted this weekend at Cheese Boutique in Etobicoke, presumably shopping for cheese.

Maître fromager Afrim Pristine posted a photo of himself with the 30-year-old celebrity on Instagram Friday evening.

"Hope you enjoyed the tour of the cheese cave @hilaryduff," he wrote. "Thanks for the visit and enjoy all the goodies tonight. Next time I'm cooking for you and your friends."

Duff hasn't revealed why she was in Toronto on Friday, at least not publicly, but fans are assuming it was to visit friends or this dog

It's of note that Duff was once married to (and has a child with) retired Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie.

The two share joint custody of their son and are reportedly great friends, so she may have been in town to visit him (or again, a small French bulldog.)

Duff, who was and will always be Lizzie McGuire in our hearts, is also an unabashed fan of cheese. Could she have made the trip just to visit Cheese Boutique's prestigious vault?

If she ever responds to my Grade 7 fan mail, I'll ask and let you know.

