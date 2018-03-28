Israeli brunch spot Cafe Landwer opening in downtown Toronto

Proving that there's always more room for brunch, downtown Toronto is about to get another option as Cafe Landwer is opening up a new location later this summer.

Originally established in 1919, it's still going strong and serving up authentic Israeli-style dishes including its signature brunch specials and decadent desserts at its first Toronto location in Thornhill.

A post shared by Cafe Landwer (@cafelandwer) on Jan 19, 2018 at 7:19am PST

The new location won't be dinky, either. It's set to seat 85 and offer the same extensive menu we're used to.

An exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, but you can expect brunch at 165 University Avenue to begin sometime in late July or early August.