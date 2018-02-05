This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, McDonald's, Windsor Arms, What A Bagel

Restaurants from some of the most popular food chains in Toronto got in trouble with city health inspectors last week. Both a Tim Hortons and McDonald's landed yellow cards upon inspection, the latter of which for failing to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated. Yuck.

Tim Hortons (1801 Eglinton Ave. West)

Inspected on: January 29, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Caldense Bakery (337 Symington Ave.)

Inspected on: January 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Crave Healthy Habits (145 King St. West)

Inspected on: January 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Flora (167 Roncesvalles Ave.)

Inspected on: January 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

What A Bagel (3515 Bathurst St.)

Inspected on: January 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Windsor Arms (18 St. Thomas St.)

Inspected on: January 30, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.

Inspected on: January 31, 2018

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and employee failed to wash hands when required.

Mika Fresh (2889 Dufferin St.)