This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, McDonald's, Windsor Arms, What A Bagel

Restaurants from some of the most popular food chains in Toronto got in trouble with city health inspectors last week. Both a Tim Hortons and McDonald's landed yellow cards upon inspection, the latter of which for failing to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated. Yuck.
Find out which other Toronto spots got busted this week on DineSafe.
Tim Hortons (1801 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: January 29, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 1 (Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: January 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Pizza Flora (167 Roncesvalles Ave.)
- Inspected on: January 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: January 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
- Inspected on: January 30, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated.
McDonald's (1800 Sheppard Ave. East)
- Inspected on: January 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/adulterated and employee failed to wash hands when required.
- Inspected on: January 31, 2018
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: Employee failed to wash hands when required, operator failed to ensure food is not contaminated/ adulterated, operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 60C or hotter and operator failed to maintain hazardous foods at 4C or colder.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.