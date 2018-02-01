New restaurants in Toronto are right on their grind at the beginning of 2018. We’ve got new places that are open late, open early, and more spots than ever to get our favourites, like pizza, BBQ and sandwiches.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened Toronto last month.

Roncesvalles is salivating to get into its brand new Cambodian snack bar. When Rude Boy shuttered its doors in this location a while back, it brought a tear to the eyes of many a burger lover, but dumplings are a welcome replacement.

This much anticipated corner spot in Leslieville serves up five types of paella along with a range of sharable plates like patatas bravas, Spanish omelettes and fried black rice sausage.

Little Italy now has a lush new spot serving elegantly presented salads, breads and desserts at this place that translates roughly to “The Hideout” in Italian.

From the people who brought you Defina Pizzeria on Roncesvalles comes this new project right at Dupont and Symington. Expect the same beautiful handmade pies.

The Dupont St. diner spot starts off 2018 by flipping its script, now offering more of a deli slant on its menu of pastrami sandwiches, inexpensive beers, dogs, and their matzoh ball soup.

Mediterranean street food and coffee is freshly available to King Easters at this new spot serving healthy soups and salads.

This unassuming little Vietnamese snack bar that took over a forgettable burger and wings spot has majorly transformed the late night eats game in Bloorcourt. From a former Civil Liberties bartender with a passion for Vietnamese food, night owls can find pho, congee, craft tall cans and tap cocktails here.

Generous portions of BBQ can now be consumed in the Upper Beaches thanks to this spot serving ginormous beef ribs and the gooiest mac n’ cheese all on unassuming butcher paper accompanied by classic white bread.

Though this place on Geary bills itself as a coffee shop, it’s much more, serving up Mediterranean cuisine like hummus and shakshuka as well as tahini cookies.

Meatball and roasted vegetable sammies are being pumped out along with breakfast bowls at this cute new Etobicoke sandwich shop.