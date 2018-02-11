The top 5 new restaurants in Chinatown

The top new restaurants in Chinatown continue the evolution of what remains one of Toronto's most exciting dining destinations. The options here are more diverse than they've ever been as turnover keeps the neighbourhood stocked with novel options beside longstanding favourites.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Chinatown.

If artery-cloggers are your preferred dietary choice, head to this restaurant for Korean pork ribs wrapped in cheese. This spot opened up nearly half a year ago and have been getting people very full – and tired – with their heavy, cheesy meals ever since.

With locations in North York and Richmond Hill, this hot pot place has finally expanded with a new outpost in Chinatown. Serving up soups and noodles with tons of kick, Sichuan's menu is all you can eat.

This restaurant came out swinging when it took over Lee Garden’s former location early this year. Giving both dim sum and Japanese restaurants a run for their money, this chain from Hamilton offers all you can eat dim sum as well as sushi.

Taiwanese food is the specialty here, including items like popcorn chicken and curry soup noodles. With good prices and great playlists on the sound system, this restaurant has been drawing crowds since mid last year.

Though there’s tons of hot pot restaurants in the area already, this spot decided to roll the dice by joining the scene on Spadina just south of Nassau last year. With a grill element added to the dining experience, this place is for people who like their food sizzling hot and spicy too.