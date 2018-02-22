Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
h2 Toronto

Free poke bowls draw huge lineup in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Who says it costs a lot of money to buy lunch in downtown Toronto every day?

Everyone, that's who – which is probably why office workers go absolutely nuts when new restaurants open in the core and offer us all free food.

H2 Kitchen at 204 Queen Street West, right between McCaul and St. Patrick, is one of the latest fast-casual spots to open up near the Financial District with a massive line on its first day of business.

A post shared by blogTO (@blogto) on

The super health conscious eat-in or take-out restaurant, spearheaded by chef Paul Huang, celebrated its grand opening today by giving away free bowls between noon and 3 p.m.

Customers could order signature poke, salad, noodle and smoothie bowls from a pre-selected menu and walk away with a fresh, healthy and highly creative lunch for free.

But first they had to wait in line. 

A post shared by H² Kitchen (@h2kitchen) on

Now that it's open, hungry Queen Westers can order such cool-sounding creations as "Eggroll in a bowl," "Strawberry feta cheese toast," and "the Hokkaido Dive" – a signature poke bowl made with Sea Urchin and Ahi Tuna.

"A healthy community is a happy one," reads the new restaurant's website. Based on how well behaved and patient everyone was in line, perhaps this is true. 

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Free poke bowls draw huge lineup in Toronto

People are starting to get those $25 grocery cards from Loblaws

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Kid lee, Colette Grand Cafe, Hanabusa Cafe, Enat Buna

Toronto is getting fed up with food delivery apps

Toronto is putting more cafe and park spaces on city streets

Queen Street's troubled food court planning another makeover

Toronto neighbourhood says goodbye to a local favourite

Toronto grocery stores roped off their beer on Family Day