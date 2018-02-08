Drake's new Toronto restaurant Pick 6ix is finally open

Want to eat sushi with the likes of Drake and LeBron James? That's very likely not going to happen, but it's looking like regular people can finally enter the mysterious Pick 6ix in Toronto.

Drake's hotly-anticipated new restaurant has been attracting a lot of attention lately thanks to some private parties hosted by the artist himself.

Rumours were swirling last month that Pick 6ix had already opened, but as a PR rep was quick to point out, the venue wasn't expected to launch until near the end of January "at very earliest."

It is now the 8th of February, and normals – as in people who aren't NBA superstars or members of the OVO crew – are starting to share views from inside the space on Instagram.

A post shared by Sonia (@soniashell) on Feb 7, 2018 at 6:11pm PST

Nothing is official at this point.

The restaurant hasn't yet announced a launch party or even an official opening date – but Chef Antonio Park and his team are already hard at work in the kitchen preparing elaborate omakase platters for guests.

A post shared by Pick 6ix TO (@pick6ixto) on Feb 6, 2018 at 9:24pm PST

Sure, the feast above was served to a professional athlete (soccer star Gregory van der Wiel,) but you may be able to buy the same thing, if you're willing to splurge.

Start saving up, friends – this place isn't cheap.