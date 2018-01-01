The top 20 restaurants for New Year's Day brunch in Toronto

New Year's Day brunch in Toronto is the perfect way to kick off 2018. Whether you're nursing a doozy of a hangover or plan to spend the day with the family, you can face the new year head-on with a healthy dose of all your morning favourites.

Here are my picks for where to eat your first brunch of 2018 in Toronto.

Omelettes, eggs benny and French toast will be the ultimate remedy to you hangover after the shenanigans that went down December 31. The Annex restaurant will be open starting at 9 a.m.

Both locations will be serving brunch on New Year's Day. Their Queen location will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and their Wallace location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prepare to dig into offerings like pancakes, omelettes and eggs bennies.

Avocado toast, chilaquiles and pork belly eggs benny are just a few of the menu items that will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at this restaurant and bar in Little Italy.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Roncesvalles Village restaurant will serve up their menu of brunch classics.

As always, the 24 hour diner on Dundas West will be open to help you survive that nasty hangover. Order up classic breakfast items along with a $5 Caesar, and you should be all fixed up for the day ahead.

This Danforth East spot is also ready to serve its menu of eggs benedicts and pancakes on January 1. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This Leslieville brunch destination will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They'll be serving up the usual roster of customizable bennies, breakfast poutine and cheddar spinach waffles.

Hit up this Queen West spot for brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. S'mores pancakes and fried chicken and waffles will be just some of the delicious items available that day.

This Tecumseth Street restaurant will be serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spend the first day of 2018 mowing breakfast sandwiches piled high with fried chicken.

Special for the day, the Toronto poutine purveyor will be serving a series of brunch poutines. Have a little bacon and eggs with your Canadian comfort food at either location.

This Junction restaurant will dish out all your favourite guilty pleasures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a special hangover brunch.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the popular diner in Leslieville will be churning out buttermilk pancakes, fried egg sandwiches and more of your favourite morning staples.

Hangover relief can be found at this College Street stalwart starting at 10 a.m. On the menu you'll find greasy Mexican style breakfasts.

If you're hankering for a hearty vegan brunch after a wild night out, look no further then this cafe in Bloordale Village. They'll be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Riverside restaurant will keep its doors open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indulge on steak and eggs, double smoked bacon macaroni and cheese and veggie eggs benny.

It'll be the final day of this Liberty Village restaurant's 7 Days of Brunch. Take in a hefty platter of their blueberry pancakes and wash it all down with a refreshing mimosa.

This Bloor West Village brunch spot will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be serving all the usual items including their epic red velvet pancakes.

Make your way to Church Wellesley Village between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take down plates of brisket hash, avocado toast and piles of pancakes.

The culinary hub on Sterling Rd. will be serving up their weekend brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be snacks like scones alongside breakfast sandwiches filled with brisket and eggs.

All locations of the local breakfast chain will be open starting at 9 a.m. Slurp down smoothies while you munch on classics like peameal and eggs.