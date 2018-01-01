Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 11 hours ago
new restaurants toronto

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for December

New restaurants in Toronto brought our year to an end with gleeful gluttony. These restaurants offer more options than ever, sometimes even all under one roof.

Here are my picks for the top restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Assembly Chef's Hall

Toronto’s culinary spectrum is now on display at this project in the Financial District. Rotisserie chicken from Love Chix, salads from Hibiscus Cafe and baked goods from Short and Sweet Cupcakes are all gathered under one roof.

Chubby’s

Jamaican food has a classy new home in King West at this fun restaurant serving faves like jerk chicken and fritters.

Amano

Fresh pasta is now being made in Union Station at this sleek bar. Stop in for coffee and a sandwich on your way into the city and a glass of Lambrusco and some aperitivos on your way out.

Mythology

Vegans have yet another tasty option to choose from in the city from the folks behind Doomie’s. This Parkdale venture with a menu designed by the chef behind Doug’s Public Kitchen served plant-based “meatloaf,” Reubens and mac n’ cheese.

Akira Back

The Bisha Hotel already has rooftop restaurant Kost, but now they also have a main restaurant with a chef by the same name serving mainly seafood items like sushi, rock shrimp and tuna pizza.

General Assembly

Personal pies rule the roost at this cashless Entertainment District spot where pies come out in seven to nine minutes and self-serve drinks include Moscow Mules, wine and beer on tap.

Tanto

Short ribs with chimichurri and grilled lettuce and espresso-based cocktails are on the menu at this brand spanking new Ossington spot.

Konjiki Ramen

Michelin-approved ramen has landed in Toronto at this North York spot where you can now get some of the best spicy tonkotsu and shio broth around.

Goldie

Global bar snacks include duck confit wontons, lamb meatballs, ceviche and chicken drumettes at this lush seventies-inspired King West bar.

Convenience

Whoppers, Pogos and bi bim bap now have a place alongside $5 tap cocktails at this retro-inspired West Queen West hangout fronted by a faux corner store.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Konjiki Ramen

