5 restaurants we want to open in Toronto next year

Restaurants I'd love to see come to Toronto next year are already huge favourites elsewhere in the world. From noodles and burgers to arguably healthier options, I'd be totally stoked to see these places open in the city sometime in 2018.

A handful of these bistros around Vancouver offer the same internationally inspired comfort-food menu of dishes like fondue, mac and cheese, Cubanos and butter chicken, along with excellent service in a rustic setting. That's a winning formula that could definitely do well here.

Toronto has definitely upped its ramen game over the past few years, but no serious ramen city is complete without an Ichiran (Tokyo, Hong Kong and NYC all have at least one). This extremely popular Japanese chain specializes in customizable tonkotsu ramen that's meant to be eaten solo in "flavour concentration booths."

Udon should be the next big Japanese noodle trend in the city, and this cafeteria-style, fast-casual chain that has over a thousand locations worldwide would make us believers, with its udon-making robots and super affordable bowls of thick, tasty noodles.

Unsurprisingly, this health-conscious "fine-casual," "farm-to-fast-food" chain originated in California and is about to expand to the east coast of the U.S. in a big way. There's no reason why it shouldn't make a small detour up north to our fair city as well.

We've already gone crazy for Shake Shack and In-N-Out. Now that we've covered American burger chains from the east and west coasts, it's time to try one from the South. This Texas-based chain is known for its burgers, but also its more Southern offerings, like taquitos and honey butter chicken biscuits. Plus, it offers two types of ketchup.