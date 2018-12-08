The top 10 bars on Dundas West

Bars on Dundas West often appear to be something else at first, then turn out to be something else entirely. A bodega hiding a Hong-Kong-inspired drinking hall, a pub that’s also an arcade, and a rockabilly bar serving takoyaki are just some of the surprises you might encounter on a bar crawl through this quirky neighbourhood.

Here are my picks for the top bars on Dundas West.

This popular candlelit haunt near Grace serves a menu of cocktails based on flavour profiles. Part of the Jen Agg empire, snacks are light, but try the mixed nuts.

Not only does this spot at Gladstone arguably have the best wine list on the street, they also do great bistro fare and brunch.

Those seeking the trifecta of craft beer, pizza and arcade games need look no further than this laid-back bar at Ossington that gets slammed on weekends.

This narrow hangout near Brock spins rockabilly tunes on vinyl and serves a mix of Japanese whiskey, craft beer, takoyaki and Hungry Man dinners.

This sports bar at Dovercourt puts an emphasis on craft beer, burgers and fried chicken sandwiches.

This bar at Dovercourt masquerading as a corner store serves dumplings and cheeky cocktails in a mural-wrapped space.

Free play on dozens of games including pinball, retro arcade games, tabletop games and consoles set this beer hall at Euclid apart.

Kitsch reigns over this unpretentious bar at Brock with a pool table and checkerboard floors.

Drink a Dark and Stormy next to a dangling chandelier at this witchy chill spot right at Dovercourt.

Awash in natural light thanks to huge skylights and accented by woodwork and natural plants, pretend to work on your laptop at this restaurant near Ossington during the day and join friends for after dinner nibbles and natural wines at night.