Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
dundas west bars toronto

The top 10 bars on Dundas West

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bars on Dundas West often appear to be something else at first, then turn out to be something else entirely. A bodega hiding a Hong-Kong-inspired drinking hall, a pub that’s also an arcade, and a rockabilly bar serving takoyaki are just some of the surprises you might encounter on a bar crawl through this quirky neighbourhood. 

Here are my picks for the top bars on Dundas West. 

Cocktail Bar

This popular candlelit haunt near Grace serves a menu of cocktails based on flavour profiles. Part of the Jen Agg empire, snacks are light, but try the mixed nuts.

Midfield Wine Bar

Not only does this spot at Gladstone arguably have the best wine list on the street, they also do great bistro fare and brunch.

Get Well

Those seeking the trifecta of craft beer, pizza and arcade games need look no further than this laid-back bar at Ossington that gets slammed on weekends.

Black Dice

This narrow hangout near Brock spins rockabilly tunes on vinyl and serves a mix of Japanese whiskey, craft beer, takoyaki and Hungry Man dinners.

Dock Ellis

This sports bar at Dovercourt puts an emphasis on craft beer, burgers and fried chicken sandwiches.

Mahjong Bar

This bar at Dovercourt masquerading as a corner store serves dumplings and cheeky cocktails in a mural-wrapped space.

Tilt

Free play on dozens of games including pinball, retro arcade games, tabletop games and consoles set this beer hall at Euclid apart.

Swan Dive

Kitsch reigns over this unpretentious bar at Brock with a pool table and checkerboard floors.

Fountain

Drink a Dark and Stormy next to a dangling chandelier at this witchy chill spot right at Dovercourt.

Paris Paris

Awash in natural light thanks to huge skylights and accented by woodwork and natural plants, pretend to work on your laptop at this restaurant near Ossington during the day and join friends for after dinner nibbles and natural wines at night.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Black Dice

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

The top 10 bars in Toronto for non-drinkers

The top 10 bars on Dundas West

Vegandale Brewery apologizes for serving dairy at Toronto restaurant

The top 10 bars on King West

Toronto Food Events: High Park Zoo Beer, Caribbean Christmas Market, Breakfast with Santa

Win a $100 gift card to Mahjong Bar from Lot 40

Woman hospitalized after being served dairy at Toronto vegan restaurant

The top 10 bars in Parkdale