after work drinks toronto

The top 5 patios for after work drinks in Toronto

Patios for after work drinks in Toronto will let you relax and take it easy after a long day at the office. Whether you're grabbing a pint with some co-workers or are meeting up some friends, these outdoor spaces will let you escape the nine-to-five grind for a little while.

Here are my picks for the top patios for after work drinks in Toronto.

The Gaarden

The spacious rooftop patio above Cube is an ideal spot to visit after a long day at the office. It's close to the busy Financial District and Queen West areas and has ample room for larger groups. They open at 4 p.m.

After Work Patio Toronto

Get competitive with co-workers on the Local Public Eatery patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Local Public Eatery

If you live or work in Liberty Village, grab a casual drink at this Vancouver-based pub. There's plenty of beer on tap and if you're looking for fun and games, you can try your hand at a little lawn bowling.

After Work Patio Toronto

Suits fill up the Reds Wine Tavern during the work week. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Reds Wine Tavern

Found near Bay and Adelaide at the north side of First Canadian Place, this Financial District restaurant has the perfect street side patio to celebrate that winning stock trade, merger or acquisition with the team.

After Work Patio Toronto

Escape the hustle and bustle of Toronto on the secluded Prohibition Gastrohouse patio. Photo by Jesse Milns.

Prohibition Gastrohouse

Don't work in the downtown core? Don't fret. This lush patio at Yonge and Eglinton is the ultimate after work escape. Order from their list of premium spirits, beers and wines and chow down on elevated bar snacks.

After Work Patio Toronto

Admire the epic view over drinks at the Broadview Hotel. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Rooftop at the Broadview Hotel

If you find yourself looking for a patio on the east side, look no further than this Riverside hotel. Not only does this rooftop patio boast picturesque views of Toronto's skyline, it is also serving up some mean cocktails. Cheers!

Lead photo by

Hector Vasques at The Gaarden. With files from Amy Grief.

Join the conversation

