10 Toronto takes on the Big Mac

Toronto loves the Big Mac so much that local burger joints, vegan breweries and Asian snack bars are all riffing on this classic dish. While you can find the iconic combination of beef, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on pizza and stuffed into baos, it's the double-decker burger version that really is the showstopper.

Here's where to find an indie take on a Big Mac in Toronto.

This double-decker burger dubbed the Mac Daddy is nearly identical to the original. However, you won't find it on the menu at this Parkdale brewery. Instead, just ask for it by name. It comes dressed with soy patties, lettuce, pickles, onions, vegan cheese and secret sauce.

This beast of a burger is bigger and greasier than the classic from McDs. The High Priest is two beef patties topped with cheese, pickles, shred-uce, diced onions and secret sauce on a non-sesame seed bun and is available at their locations all over Toronto.

You won't find the Rudy Mac on their small menu but head to the cash at either their College or Duncan location and ask for one. You'll be rewarded with a burger stacked with two beef patties, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onion, and then all slathered in Rudy sauce.

The description for this burger is pretty much this song. It might be twice the price of the original, but The Big Chuck can be found at any three of the their locations and is made with fresh, hand-rolled patties

If you're on the hunt for an upscale Big Mac in Toronto, look no further. The restaurant across from the ROM is dishing out the Prime Beef Double Cheeseburger complete with melty American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, onions and pickles.

The barbecue joint on St. Clair West goes beyond finger lickin' good chicken and waffles. Opt for their The Beast Style burger and sink your teeth into two mustard seared patties, cheese, secret sauce, caramelized onions, lettuce and pickles.

It's all about over-the-top burgers at this Kensington Market burger joint, and their HLH Mac is no exception. The burger is pretty similar to the original Big Mac, just swapping out the raw onions for caramelized and skipping out on the sesame bun.

If you find yourself in the Financial District hankering for a more filling version of Big Mac, head on over to Assembly Chef's Hall. Resto Boemo's The Double B has all the essentials: two beef patties, cheese, lettuce, shaved onion, pickles and special sauce.

The West Queen West restaurant is doing an interesting brunch take on the Big Mac. On weekends, order their Double Pancake Pork Burgers and be in awe when pork patties topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, maple syrup and special sauce on pancake buns arrive at the table.

The Big Stomp at this Danforth restaurant is elevating the classic Big Mac by swapping out the seasame bun for two grilled cheese sandwiches. The meat is still stacked with your standard toppings of cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions and secret sauce.