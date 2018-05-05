The top 10 bars to watch a Raptors game in Toronto

The top bars to watch a Raptors games in Toronto are places of joy as long as it's not during LeBronto. When you're not chilling courtside with Drake or doing it up at Jurassic Park, these bars will have you covered with TVs, drinks and hopefully game audio on full blast.

Here are my picks for the top bars to watch a Raptors game in Toronto.

When it comes to watching the Raps, size does matter, and nobody does it bigger than Real Sports. This spacious South Core restaurant is the quintessential spot to watch any sports game—it's kind of like if the ACC was a bar—so reservations are highly recommended.

For super casual vibes head to this Dundas West spot. It can get crowded but the beer selection is good and the pub food is tasty. If you feel like jumping to your feet in unison with everyone else in the bar after a vicious three pointer, this spot is for you.

If casual meets classy is your M-O, head to this Financial District bar and watch the Raps under soaring ceilings where big screen TVs ring the bar. There's over 140 beers on tap here, meaning many selections of brews to cry over after a loss (or a win, if you cry when you're happy).

There are tons of flat screen TVs in the downstairs area of this Liberty Village bar: if you've never watched sports in a gastropub, here's your chance to cheer on DeRozan with a mouthful of soft-cooked scotch eggs and a pint of Big Rock beer.

Unlike its sister bar Aft, this Riverside spot is all about sports. It's a café in the morning but once afternoon hits, all four screens come on. It's Raps over Jays here, so even if both teams are on you can likely expect the Mike and Tommy audio to be in full effect.

This bar on Roncey is really low key, with a dim interior and comfy bar seats. Like all pubs it leans toward a sporty vibe, but they're not in your face about it, making it an ideal spot for a casual night.

Officially the only gay sports bar in the city, this sleek space in the Church Wellesley Village is filled with dozens of high-def screens. Ditch bro codes here and enjoy the game in a friendly, inclusive space.

Basically the go-to West Queen West sports pub, it gets incredibly bro-licous here during Raptors games, or any other Toronto game for that matter. They've got great screens here though, which might make the crowd worth it.

This Financial District pub is a favourite for many reasons. There's tons of TVs scattered around the place and it usually gets pretty packed, making it a fun spot to get hyped up about the Raps if you couldn't score tickets to see them play next door.

Take a break from karaoke and plop down at this bar for a rowdy night watching the game with friends. This casual Bloorcourt spot has daily sustenance specials to keep you going through the game when the excitement gets to be too much.