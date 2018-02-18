The top 10 General Tao chicken in Toronto

The top General Tao chicken in Toronto does this Americanized Chinese dish right. Whether you call it General Tao, Tso, or even Tse – whatever. These saucy chunks of deep fried chicken are going to taste good regardless.

Here are my picks for the top General Tao chicken in Toronto.

Everything at this authentic Chinatown restaurant tends to be good – which is why their prices trend above average – but their General Tao chicken dish ($13) is worth it, especially when accompanied with some white or fried rice on the side.

The inside of this restaurant may not pretty, but your stomach will fall in love with this Chinatown spot’s version of the General Tao ($15.99). It's a pricey portion with a bit of a kick, but big enough to split between at least four people.

Cheap servings of General Tao are available at this Yonge and Dundas staple, costing $12 during dinner. The best deal is to come here at lunch and grab it with a rice combo for $8.50.

This is a Hakka restaurant, so you know the General Tao is going to have at least a little spice. A dinner portion here is $9.95, but it's a steal if you’re doing lunch takeout; including rice with your choice of a veggie spring roll or soup, the chicken is just $7.25.

Regardless which of this chain’s six locations you go to, you’re bound to find some subtle chicken in a not-too-sweet sauce that’s sprinkled with some sesame seeds to complete the look. Order this tasty dish for $14.99.

Crispy plates of your fave General’s chicken are served here for $10.95. You can eat at this Chinatown restaurant any day until 2 a.m. – try accompanying it with an assortment of their famous dim sum dishes while you’re at it.

Cooked tangy and a little spicy, the chicken at this modern Chinese restaurant in the Entertainment District serves its General Tao chicken for $15.99. You can also find the dish at their location right across from the Reference Library.

An understated spot in Koreatown, the chicken here is mixed in a honey sauce with a kick of jalapeno at the end. It’s not too sweet and is relatively cheap at just $9.99.

This popular Yonge and Wellesley spot is known for their cheap prices. The General Tao is surprisingly good here, with big pieces of chunky chicken and a sauce that’s not too syrupy for $9.95. You can also get it in a family size for $12.95.

Though everybody raves about their crispy beef, the beloved General Tao chicken dish at this Hakka restaurant in Scarborough is almost as good, and just $8.50 a plate.