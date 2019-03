Cheap nachos in Toronto can be found on offer at bars and pubs seven days of the week—as long as you know where to look. Piled high with cheese and an abundance of toppings, this pub-grub staple tastes even better when you know you're getting it at a deep discount.

Here's a roundup of the top nachos specials around Toronto.

Multi-Day

Bryden's does $8 appetizers, which includes their nachos all day Monday and Tuesday and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Sunday.

Madison Avenue Pub does half-price apps after 11:30 p.m, making their nachos the ultimate late night snack.

Paupers Pub's nachos are offered half price with a drink purchase as part of the daily starters deal from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and after 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday

The Markham Station makes Tuesdays nacho night, with cheese-covered platters available for just $5.

Rails & Ales makes nachos with a pitcher for $26 a regular weekly special.

Wednesday

Java House offers nachos and a pitcher of beer for just $18 on Hump Day.

Sneaky Dee's does King's Crown and Destroyer nachos with a 60 oz pitcher for a set price of $30.35.

Thursday

Sneaky Dee's veggie or Hawaiian nachos with a 60 oz. pitcher go for $27.85.

The Bishop and the Belcher hosts their nacho nights on Thursday. Scarf down Asian, pulled pork and mucho nachos for $14.99.

St. Louis Bar & Grill has 1/2 price appetizers every Thursday starting at 3 p.m., which includes their St. Louis Nachos.

Friday