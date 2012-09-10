10 pumpkin pie in Toronto you'll want to eat all season long

Pumpkin pie in Toronto will make sure your fall celebrations feel complete. Nothing caps off a meal like a fragrant, creamy, spicy and crusty pumpkin pie, and the person who brings one of these over is always welcome back anytime.

Here are my picks for bakeries to buy pumpkin pie in Toronto.

This narrow shop near Bay and Dundas does a seasonal pumpkin creme brulee pie, their fresh pie crust filled with torched pumpkin custard with caramel and spices.

This Annex bakery does vegan, spelt and gluten-free pumpkin pies at cheaper price points that anywhere else on this list.

The gluten-free, dairy-free, keto and paleo pumpkin pie is organic and in an almond pastry crust, and yes, it does actually taste good. Finally, a dessert no one has an excuse not to eat at the end of a holiday dinner.

Pumpkin pies made from scratch on site at this Danforth bakery should pretty much be available at all times here, but call ahead to pre-order if you want a guarantee.

This vegan bakery near Lansdowne and Bloor often does mini pumpkin pie tarts throughout the cooler months, but it’s best to call ahead to make sure they’re in stock. They can do full pies upon request.

Completely simple, classic, unadorned pumpkin pie can be found at this Bloordale bakery.

Full-size pies should be ordered 48 hours in advance from this allergen-friendly shop with locations in the Junction and Kensington Market, but their pumpkin pie is free of gluten, eggs, soy and dairy, so it’s worth it to be able to share it with absolutely everybody.

Full-flavoured spicy, creamy pumpkin pies with perfectly crimped, thick crusts and cute pastry decorations are made from scratch on site at this Kensington bakery.

Not only do they make regular pumpkin pie at this Avenue and Lawrence bakery, they also do pumpkin cheesecake pie, chocolate pumpkin pie and pumpkin pie jacked up with salted caramel, whipped cream and candied pecans.

This place roasts their own organic pumpkin for their pies, so they’re only available by pre-order and for as long as they can get the pumpkins, usually until the end of November.