Here are some new Canadian government jobs in Ontario that pay really well

The arrival of the new year means that many folks are seeking a job change, and if this applies to you, you'll be thrilled to hear that the federal government is hiring for tons of high-paying jobs in Toronto and elsewhere in Ontario.

Some jobs require more extensive training and years of experience, while others focus more on your education and certifications.

Whether you've been in your field for decades, or are a relatively new graduate with just a few years of experience, odds are that you'll qualify for at least a few jobs with the Government of Canada.

Here are some government jobs based in Ontario that are currently looking for candidates and paying over $80,000.

Foreign Language Communications Analyst

Are you fluent in French, English, and at least one other language? If you are, you might qualify for this Toronto-based position that pays between $99,392 to $120,917. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) is looking for an individual who can translate from one or more foreign languages into French or English, including Arabic, Mandarin, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, and Hindi.

If hired, you'll read or listen to foreign language material, determine its relevance, produce translations, draft reports and generate leads for investigations. To qualify, you must have an undergraduate degree from an accredited learning institution, as well as two years of experience in research analysis and reporting.

Team Leader, Accounting and Reporting

Defence Construction Canada is currently on the hunt for an individual who will lead the preparation of external and internal financial reports, as well as support the preparation of budgets and forecasts. Being bilingual in French and English is mandatory for this Ottawa-based position, which pays between $89,586 to $116,459.

Preferred education includes a university degree in accounting or a related field and the Chartered Professional Accountant designation (i.e. CPA, CA, CMA, CGA). The job comes with some impressive perks, including a $400 wellness allowance for gym memberships, and $1,500 for mental health services. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

Legal Support Coordinator

Similar to many other federal government positions, this job is based in Ottawa. However, unlike many other roles, being bilingual is non-imperative. The Canadian Security Intelligence is looking for an individual who will be responsible for the provision of legal and administrative assistance to counsel.

In this role, you'd perform basic legal research, as well as locate and retrieve case law and legislation. To qualify, you'll need an undergraduate degree, college diploma, or community college certificate with an acceptable specialization in law, law clerk, paralegal, legal assistance, and/or office administration. You'll also need four years of experience working as a legal assistant or paralegal in a legal firm or office.

The job pays between $87,459 to $106,386 and the deadline to apply is Jan. 17.

Mental Health Educator

Do you have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in education, linguistics, sociology, or psychology? If so, you may qualify for this position that pays between $95,711 to $101,697 with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in London, Ont.

To qualify, you'll need to be bilingual and have experience working within a training or education environment with a focus on supporting mental health and wellness. Responsibilities of the job include researching and developing various mental health and wellness education products for delivery to all RCMP employees. The closing date for this position is Jan. 22.

Psychologist

Correctional Service Canada is looking to fill several positions for psychologists in Campbellford, Gravenhurst, Kingston, and Kitchener in Ontario. The selected candidate will work as an autonomous health provider to offer essential psychological services to a diverse patient profile.

Duties include providing assessments of risk to re-offend, assessment of personality, health, and criminogenic needs. To qualify, you'll need a master's or doctorate degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in clinical, forensic, or counselling psychology. You'll also need to be registered/licensed as a psychologist for autonomous practice. This position will pay between $103,600 to $120,780 (plus applicable allowances), and the deadline to apply is March 31.

Specialist, Privacy

If you have an undergraduate degree in business, finance, law, or economics, you might want to check out this Toronto-based job position from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation that pays between $83,038 and $103,797.

Aside from your degree, you'll also need a minimum of five years of experience in Canadian privacy, which can be a combination of the public and private sectors. The selected candidate will establish privacy practices for activities related to the creation, accuracy, use, and disclosure of personal information under the control of CMHC. The closing date for this role is Jan. 12.