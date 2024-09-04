Suspect attempts getaway by driving over Ontario police cars

Mississauga's Westwood Square was looking more like a monster truck rally than a suburban strip mall on Tuesday after a wanted driver tried to make a great escape from police by going not around them, not through them, but over them.

Clips of the incident, which took place in the Tim Hortons drive-thru area of the busy plaza during broad daylight, depict a red SUV that has been boxed in by multiple officers against the side of the fast food restaurant.

Instead of surrendering, though, the motorist decided to try and make an impossible getaway, proceeding to drive forward into, and then fully on top of the squad cars surrounding them.

A number of wild videos shot from different angles by awe-struck bystanders are, as a matter of course, racking up hundreds of thousands of views on social media today.

Among jokes about the individual "really wanting their timbits" or expressing their rage over a fudged Timmie's order are many comments of genuine concern, with people comparing the Toronto area and its criminal antics as of late to the video game Grand Theft Auto.

A few praised police for their bravery in the situation and their containment efforts, while others wondered why they didn't subdue the person with their weapons to prevent them from causing any further danger or damage.

"As soon as he accelerated, that's assault on officers with a deadly weapon," one person said. Others commented that the person should face attempted murder charges.

It’s a large, mobile, lethal weapon.

A few also spoke up with criticisms of Ontario's criminal justice system, wondering how long it would be until the apprehended would walk free again.

Some also speculated that the vehicle must have been stolen given the perpetrator's reaction to police and the fact that the Toronto area is now known as the carjacking capital — a vehicle that just so happens to be a Ford Bronco, the same model famously used by OJ Simpson in his own police case.

Peel Regional Police confirmed to blogTO that these assumptions were right, saying that the force received "a call for a suspicious vehicle" around 6:30 p.m. yesterday in the area of Westwood Mall near Goreway Drive and Etude Drive in Mississauga.

"It was reported that an individual in a Ford Bronco had stolen it from a store a few weeks ago, had returned and was in possession of weapons," a spokesperson said over email on Wednesday.

Thankfully, the 25-year-old behind the wheel was taken into custody during the ordeal, with no injuries to anyone involved, though there was some damage to police cruisers.

He has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation and obstructing a peace officer. He was held for a bail hearing.