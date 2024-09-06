One of the Toronto projects causing Liberty Village traffic is now almost complete

Following months of brutal gridlock in Toronto's Liberty Village, things are finally starting to clear up for the neighbourhood as one of the construction projects affecting local traffic nears completion.

Since February, the community has been bordered by multiple overlapping construction projects that have continuously funneled vehicles onto East Liberty Street — which serves as the neighbourhood's main artery.

Throughout the summer, the bumper-to-bumper traffic was exacerbated by congested events at Budweiser Stage, BMO Field, as well as the Honda Indy, CNE, and most recently, the Canadian International Air Show.

One construction project — namely the City and TTC's work to renew aging streetcar tracks along King Street West — has been diverting cars through Liberty Village since mid-February.

However, all travel lanes between Dufferin Street and Shaw Street were recently opened, helping to alleviate much of the traffic contained in Liberty Village.

As part of the work, the City and the TTC replaced the 146-year-old watermain that ran east-west on King Street West. Construction took place in phases, and at some points, resulted in a full closure to all vehicles.

Now, with all travel lanes open, future work will involve the TTC streetcar overhead wiring and the restoration of the area. Still, the City notes that localized lane closures may be required.

Despite some hiccups in the spring, the work on King Street West is now anticipated to be finished in November, ahead of the original December completion.