Metrolinx shows off snazzy Toronto LRT station that you still aren't allowed to use

Toronto's patience is wearing thin when it comes to various transit projects in the city, particularly forthcoming lines like the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and Finch West LRT, both of which are now delayed long past their intended opening dates.

Metrolinx's efforts to build anticipation on social media are not really helping things, with many seeing its flashy hype videos as a slap in the face when all they want to know is when the darn things will open — and for the transit agency's team to focus on that end more than anything else at this point.

They still won't say when we can ride. https://t.co/9erHBkuhZA — Brian Cole (@BrianCole5) August 30, 2024

Unlike the Crosstown, the latter of the two light rail routes thankfully isn't over a decade in the making and multiple years behind schedule, but commuters are nevertheless anxiously awaiting its completion, which is scheduled for the final quarter of this year after being deferred from an original 2023 date.

This week, Metrolinx got up to its usual tricks of releasing footage showcasing Humber College Station, one of the stops on the Finch West LRT that is now complete.

But, of course, the pristine new hub still isn't available for the public to use yet, just like the rest of the line's infrastructure.

Fare gates and elevators have been installed at Humber College Station, marking a construction milestone along the LRT. pic.twitter.com/vLr82B6Yvi — Finch West LRT (@FinchWestLRT) September 4, 2024

An update on the latest construction milestone, shared to X Wednesday, says that work on the final details at the line's western terminus has now wrapped up, meaning the project as a whole is "one step closer to opening."

Humber Station's new fare gates and elevators are depicted in the brief clip, which provides no further details on when it, or the LRT generally, may debut.

It follows countless other posts in the same vein from the government arm, like one showing off how Crosstown vehicles will be washed (if they ever commence service) and multiple stations on that much more setback-riddled line.

Regarding the completion of the Eglinton route, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster remains tight-lipped, saying in a presser this week that "by starting to speculate about dates, you create fictitious sort of deadlines and the like" — an argument pushed by the provincial government, which has asked the agency to keep any estimates under wraps.