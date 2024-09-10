Canadians divided on 'stupid' plan forcing federal workers to attend office 3 days a week

Despite federal workers protests last week, the Canadian government's new three-day in-office mandate officially kicked in on Monday, and it has sparked a heated debate among Canadians.

The Treasury Board of Canada announced the hybrid work mandate in May.

According to a notice on the government's website, as of September 9, public servants in the core public administration (CPA) eligible for hybrid work are required to return to office for a minimum of three days per week.

And if you're an executive, you'll be expected to be on-site a minimum of four days per week as of the same date.

"Working together onsite strengthens collaboration within and across teams and increases opportunities for learning and sharing," reads a message to employees from John Hannaford, the clerk of the Privy Council and secretary to the Cabinet and Bill Matthews, secretary of the Treasury Board, last week.

"Maximizing these benefits while continuing to provide flexibility for employees supports excellence in the public service and allows us to continue delivering services to Canadians and strengthen their confidence in the public service."

The message added that departments had been working closely with Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and Shared Services Canada (SSC) over the summer to prepare for the in-office mandate.

"While most organizations are ready to welcome all of their employees to the office at least three days per week, and executives four days per week, we know there will continue to be issues to address," reads the statement.

Issues like lack of space to accommodate employees three days a week are already being addressed by departments like Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada.

On Monday, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) — two of the country's largest labour unions representing federal public sector employees — vowed to defend remote work for its members.

"Telework has become more than just a temporary solution, it's a proven model that enhances productivity and the well-being of workers," reads a statement from PSAC. "It helps workers balance their personal lives with their jobs, reduces our carbon footprint, and creates a more inclusive public service.

"In a direct attack on Canadian taxpayers and basic logic, the government has decided to forge ahead with this ludicrous plan to pressure employees back into cramped and unfit office space that nobody wants or needs to be in," added Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) President Nathan Prier.

"Our members are clogging up roadways, buses and trains to go to disgusting offices that don't have space for them to sit on video calls that could be done more effectively at home. This mandate is not only exacerbating existing problems – it is creating new ones."

Some Canadians took to social media to share support for federal employees fighting for remote work.

"Really glad we sent tens of thousands of public servants back to the office for three days a week with a train that doesn't run," reads one repost of Ottawa public transportation saying it can accommodate employees returning to the office, which was followed by a subsequent X post announcing suspended train service.

"This plan is stupid and useless. The city is incompetent and the federal government is bullying workers to prop up lease values. Gross."

Really glad we sent tens of thousands of public servants back to the office for three days a week with a train that doesn't run.



This plan is stupid and useless. The city is incompetent and the federal government is bullying workers to prop up lease values. Gross. https://t.co/qm1jgi1JnB — David Moscrop (@David_Moscrop) September 10, 2024

Others aren't so supportive.

On an X post by PSAC sharing photos from its rally over the weekend, Canadians told the federal employees to "get back to work!"

"Taxpayers don't pay you to stay home and do your laundry. If you don't want the job, someone else will fill that position," reads one reply.

Get back to work! Tax payers don’t pay you to stay home and do your laundry. If you don’t want the job someone else will fill that position. Government workers don’t seem to know what work actually is. I work six days a week in the office every day. — Miranda (@zenoilsmiranda) September 10, 2024

The new in-office mandate applies to 282,152 employees in the CPA. Ottawa is recommending that departments and agencies outside of it adopt a similar mandate.