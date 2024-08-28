City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
st george and bloor

People are in love with newly rebuilt Toronto intersection

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Cyclists and pedestrians in Toronto are loving a newly rebuilt intersection that reopened this past weekend ahead of schedule. 

The intersection closed to traffic on Aug. 19. It was initially planned to remain closed for one full week and reopen on Aug. 26.

However, the newly revamped intersection of Bloor Street and St. George Street reopened ahead of schedule on Aug. 24. 

The transformed intersection is part of the City's work to reconstruct Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Spadina Avenue to make several improvements to enhance accessibility and safety for all road users. 

Improvements include the reconstruction of the road base and replacement of the asphalt surface, sidewalk replacement, permanent raised cycle tracks, as well as improvements to existing tree pits and other green infrastructure features. 

The project has been ongoing since July 2023, and the work at St. George was the final phase planned along the segment of Bloor Street West, following the completion of the watermain replacement in August 2021. 

Despite only opening up a few days ago, one tractor-trailer has already been filmed driving over the new concrete curbs at the intersection. 

However, many people were quick to point out that the new curbs only enhance safety for cyclists and drivers, who are forced to slow down their speed when turning. 

Until the end of September, temporary short-term vehicle and bike lane closures will be ongoing on Bloor Street between Spadina Avenue and Avenue Road to complete restoration, plantings, traffic signal activation, and temporary signal removal. 

Lead photo by

City of Toronto
