Ontario farm claims to have rediscovered blue butterfly extinct in Canada for decades

Owners of an organic farm in Southern Ontario are brimming with excitement this week after spotting what they confidently believe to be a butterfly that's long been extinct in Canada on their own property.

Emily Rozema of Mingle Hill Farms, a Niagara Region attraction known for its rolling Lavender fields and charming market, took to social media on Thursday to share her elation about the insect and share photo and video evidence of the rare find.

"Internet, we need your help: We have really exciting news and we've let all of the government bodies know about it, and nobody cares," she starts the clip.

She then goes on to explain how during one of her usual work days, a blue butterfly landed nearby — something she'd never seen before, which prompted her to do some research.

"I Googled blue butterflies and in Ontario, and there are none! They're all extinct in Canada," Rozema says, specifying that she is sure she was in the presence of a Karner Blue butterfly, which hasn't been observed in the country since the early '90s and is listed as extirpated on the Species at Risk in Ontario list.

She finishes off with a plea for viewers to forward the post "to anybody who's a bug geek or that would be interested in this," or anyone "who knows what they're doing better than I do," as the farm wants to protect the bugs and their habitat any way they can in the hopes that the species returns for future years.

Even if the government isn't too interested in the news, it seems that the general public is, as the video now has around 47k views, 7k likes and 600 comments after only one day online.

Many have offered helpful suggestions, including specific organizations or university entomologists to contact and which plants to preserve for Karner Blues (wild lupine, for those wondering). Others simply wished the farm the best in getting their answers and shared in their enthusiasm.

There are also a few naysayers who speculate that the critter is a similar-looking but less rare breed — including the official ROM account, which commented "our entomologist is very confident this is an eastern tailed blue butterfly — a pretty but relatively common Ontario native species. We love your passion even if this isn’t a rare find!"

According to the Province of Ontario website, Karner blues are restricted to wherever wild lupine grows, as it is the sole food of the bugs.

It is a small butterfly that is "about the size of a quarter," with males having deep blue wings with black edges and a white outer fringe, and females, "a darker, purple-blue to purple-brown colour, with a row of dark spots with orange crescents along the wing edges."

It adds that the most recent sightings were in southwestern Ontario in 1988 and that "evidence suggests that Karner Blue was historically more widespread with records from Toronto, London, and Sarnia."

Habitat loss is listed as the culprit for the insect's unfortunate disappearance from Ontario.