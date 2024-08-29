City
Here's when Toronto's new park with fake beach and skyline lookout will open

The wait for Toronto's Leslie Lookout Park is almost over, and the new public space now has a confirmed grand opening date of Saturday, September 14.

CreateTO, a City agency responsible for managing Toronto's real estate assets, announced the opening on Thursday after months of speculation.

The park is located on the Martin Goodman Trail at the entrance to Tommy Thompson Park and will become the first major public space to open in the regenerated Port Lands area, offering an artificial sandy beach fronting the sprawling Ship Channel as well as a lookout tower boasting picturesque views of the Toronto skyline.

Leslie Lookout Park has already sailed past an expected opening in 2023 and then again this summer. Most recently, the park's designers at CCxA announced that the park was set to open in July — a plan which never came to fruition as August now draws to a close.

But after delays and prolonged radio silence on the project's timeline, today's announcement marks the first official confirmation of an actual date from CreateTO.

The public is invited to come check out the new park for the first time on opening day, Saturday, September 14, 2024.

CreateTO
