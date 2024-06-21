Vitamix recalls over 121,000 blender parts in Canada after multiple injury reports

If you own a Vitamix, it could be part of an alarming recall.

The popular blender company is recalling blender bases and blender containers due to a laceration hazard.

In a recall notice on Thursday, Health Canada says the containers can separate from the blade base, which can cause the blade to become exposed, posing the risk of a user getting lacerated.

There have already been reports of injuries in Canada and the US.

"As of June 14, 2024, the company has received three reports of incidents involving injuries in Canada," stated Health Canada. "In the United States, the company has received 19 reports of incidents involving injuries."

According to the notice, the recall involves all Vitamix Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce blending containers, 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of a previous recall in August 2018.

The clear containers and black blade bases are included in certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Model blenders, including the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, Ascent A3500 blenders, and also sold separately in sets or bundles in various configurations.

You'll find the Vitamix logo printed on the blending container.

What should you do if your Vitamix has been recalled?

Health Canada urges Canadians who use affected blenders to immediately stop using them and contact Vita-Mix Corporation for a free repair kit.

The repair kit has a protective shroud to attach to the blade base and additional instructional labels.

For more information, you can contact Vitamix over the phone at 1-855-215-5178, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CT or by email at service@vitamix.com

You can also find information online at BlendingCupBowlRecall.expertinquiry.com or Vitamix's website, where you can click "Product Recalls" at the top.

On the recall site, you can check if your product has been recalled by providing the date code on the blade in MM-YY format.

