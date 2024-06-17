Toronto driver gets car stuck on Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks

Although Metrolinx has not yet provided an exact opening date for its long-overdue Eglinton Crosstown LRT, it doesn't look like Toronto residents are shying away from using the new route, one way or another.

In a photo posted to Reddit on Sunday, a black Nissan SUV is seen with its right wheels stuck in the forthcoming LRT tunnel near Leslie Street and Eglinton Avenue East.

The photo served as an opportunity for some Toronto residents to discuss the delay-plagued line — now in its 13th year of construction — while others theorized how the vehicle managed to get stuck in the trucks.

"This is what happens when we build a society that relies on cars and then forces idiot to drive. This is so dangerously stupid that it should be an automatic license suspension. You can't fix this level of moron," one person wrote under the Reddit thread.

"Just leave them there, it's not like a train's coming anytime soon," another user joked, while another resident noted that the "guy was gonna ride the LRT one way or another."

The incident also drew comparisons to the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel, which frequently trapped drivers until a gate was added to deter incursions by motorists.

"I'm trying to figure out how this happened since the car is facing the wrong direction, against the direction of traffic. My best guess is that they were travelling eastward down the ramp and looking for a chance to make a U-turn," one Reddit user suggested.

"They couldn't see the tracks because of the concrete wall on their left, got to the end of the jersey barriers and saw the curved island terminus on the other side of the tracks (see bottom right of photo) as a good spot for a U-turn, mistook the LRT tracks for streetcar tracks (perhaps because they were first seen from above), drove over the curb, caught the first track which spun the car another 90 degrees to face westward."

This isn't the first time a Toronto driver has gotten stuck on the Eglinton LRT tracks. Back in November 2021, a driver travelling eastbound on Eglinton took a hard left off the guideway and onto the alignment near Leslie.

Following this incident, Metrolinx immediately cut power to the tracks, and confirmed that there were no injuries or damages to the LRT infrastructure.