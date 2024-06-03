Toronto man claims thieves now breaking into cars to steal gas pedals in viral video

A video of a Toronto man showing the aftermath of his car getting broken into is making rounds on social media and reigniting conversations regarding the city's car theft epidemic.

"Thanks to whoever cut this up, broke into my truck, crawled in here," the man says in the video, showing the back window of his blue truck cut up and the passenger seat pushed forward.

"They took my gas pedal and they took my camera equipment. The one thing that I live off of, is my camera equipment and my truck, and they took both of them from me. That's bullshit," he says, as he zooms on the missing gas pedal.

While some sympathized with the man, others noted that Toronto drivers should avoid leaving valuable items in their cars, as the city's auto theft incidents have only increased over the past few years.

Gas pedal.. what’s going on in Toronto 😓😓😓 — Uche 👑 (@datGuyJoel) May 31, 2024

The city's carjacking and car theft issue has become so concerning, that the New York Times even published an article in February titled, "For Car Thieves, Toronto Is a 'Candy Store,' and Drivers Are Fed Up."

According to Toronto Police statistics, there were a staggering 12,710 car thefts in Toronto throughout 2023, a notable jump from 9,785 cases the year prior.

Stealing the gas pedal is just petty and kinda jokes 😂😂 — Billu B (@ReallyBillu) May 31, 2024

Neighbourhoods, including Humber-Clairville, Milliken, and Etobicoke City Centre, continued to experience the highest rates of auto theft incidents.

At a National Summit on Combatting Auto Theft in February, Chief Myron Demkiw expressed his concern for the city's auto theft problem, noting that criminals are "becoming increasingly brazen in their efforts to steal these vehicles and causing residents across Toronto an incredible amount of fear and anxiety."