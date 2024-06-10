Toronto mourns loss of historic church after devastating fire destroys building

Toronto's Little Portugal neighbourhood is mourning the loss of a historic community church, which was completely destroyed by a four-alarm blaze on Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to St. Anne's Anglican Church at 270 Gladstone Ave. at approximately 7:55 a.m., and observed thick black smoke coming from the church and the building fully engulfed in flames.

The fire caused significant structural damage and effectively destroyed much of the historic artwork housed inside the church, including intricate murals painted by three members of the Group of Seven — the only religious pieces ever created by the artist collective.

"The building is completely destroyed right now, as are all the artifacts inside," said Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop, telling reporters that it is still "too early" to speculate about the cause of the fire.

St.Anne’s Anglican Church in Toronto is on fire.



The national historic site, built in 1907, was home to the only known religious work of art by The Group of Seven.



🕊️💔

Luckily, no one was inside the church when the fire started, and there have been no reported injuries. Investigators from Toronto Police Services, Toronto Fire Services, and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management are currently investigating the blaze.

Police have opened up an online portal where local residents and members of the public can upload videos or photos to assist investigators. Anyone who thinks they may have relevant footage of the blaze can submit them online.

Built between 1907 and 1908, St. Anne's was renowned for its distinctive design based on the Byzantine Revival Style.

In 1923, English-Canada artist J.E.H. MacDonald accepted a commission to paint and decorate St. Anne's and brought in nine more artists, including two other members of the Group of Seven, namely Fred Varley and Frank Carmichael, along with an architect, William Rae, who co-directed the decoration of the interior.

Shocked and saddened to hear that St. Anne's Anglican Church with the group of seven frescoes and magnificent mosaics has been destroyed by a fire 😞

MacDonald's interior mural decorations covered the walls and ceiling of the apse, the main arches, as well as the central dome.

The church was officially designated as a National Historic Site in 1996. In 1980, Toronto also designated the church under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Devastating news. St Anne's interiors were decorated w/ many murals inc. pieces by 3 members of the #GroupofSeven as well as sculptures by Frances Loring and Florence Wyle. We documented some of these a couple years ago as part of our year of public art.

Following the fire, Davenport Coun. Alejandra Bravo highlighted the impact of the church on the local community.

"It's something that we cannot replace in Canada, and in the world, but this is much more than just a building," Bravo said.

Good morning from St.Anne's Anglican Church that was destroyed by fire Sunday morning. Fire inspectors are on scene. No known cause yet.

"This is a place that has provided support, home, love, brought people from the community together, served needs of people who needed it and provided the spiritual support that people so desperately needed in times where they've also fallen on hard times."