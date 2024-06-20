Shocking video shows Ontario police removing dead dog from freezer of kennel

WARNING: This story contains information and videos that may be distressing to some viewers.

A family in Hamilton is searching for answers after one of their dogs, who stayed overnight at a home-based dog care facility, died and was stored in a freezer.

The owners of Cartello, a two-year-old American pocket bully puppy, say they dropped him off at Kippen Cares, a dog care business in Hamilton's Westdale neighbourhood on the morning of June 15.

"I'm so sad and still in shock to be making this post with the heaviest heart. I want to make this post to warn everyone in the Hamilton area of this girl. She portrays to be a caring dog-loving owner and caregiver but it's false and total opposite of what you see here on her profile," the dog's owner wrote on a local community Facebook group.

"After contacting us we made our way over to her place and to our surprise when we asked to go inside to see our dog she seems very hesitant and nervous and proceeds to say she put our dog in the freezer," she continued.

Omg. That poor dog.

We have a duty of care to our pets. Like all life. — Verna Scott (@VernaSc46519779) June 20, 2024

"We go inside now to see him and realize the unhealthy, filthy, and unfit conditions all these dogs that she's watching are living in while in her care. Had we known this is the living conditions they were under we would have never trusted her with our dogs. People on Rover please do your research before booking."

A video taken outside of the business shows Hamilton police carrying the deceased dog inside a body bag, while other clips show the inside of the home.

#WATCH: Hamilton police investigated a house in Hamilton belonging to a dog sitter named “Kippencares” to recover the body of a dog that passed away and was put in a freezer without its owner’s knowledge. pic.twitter.com/zIk6voldsH — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 20, 2024

According to local television station, CHCH, there are currently no charges against the business owner, and Ontario's animal welfare services organization, PAWS, is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Hamilton Animal Services told the station that at least six by-law penalties were issued for the business address since 2021, including "keeping more than four animals and operating without a licence."

I am crying at Monroe not being able to stop thinking about Cartello being alone in his last moments with no one to comfort him, and at her having to see him lying in the freezer like that. Heartbreaking. 💔😢💔

That house was filthy!! How did it ever pass an inspection?? 🤬 — Terri MacKay (@limegreen1797) June 20, 2024

Animal lovers took to the comments section under the dog owner's post to share their condolences and horror.

"Omg! I'm tearing up at this! Please call animal control right away...maybe even the Police! My heart aches for you!! This is horrific!! Can you afford to take your pup to a vet to get an autopsy to find out why/how he passed away? It might help with charges. I'm so very sorry," one comment reads.

This is awful. Didnt the dog owners check this place out first? Poor doggie. 😥 — LoriC (@LLoriCC) June 19, 2024

"This is heartbreaking. I'm so so sorry for your loss. It's people like her that make everyone not trust Rover," another person wrote. "But I promise most of us on there are genuine and caring animal lovers."