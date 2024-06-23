You can visit parts of the ROM for free all summer long

The ROM is making it even more accessible for Toronto residents and visitors alike to visit the museum by allowing for free admission to parts of the museum this summer.

Starting Tuesday, July 2, the ROM will be allowing everyone free admission to the main floor of the museum so that everyone can get in on the fun.

Running seven days a week until Sept 2, you'll be able to stroll through the Currelly Gallery, First Peoples, Korea and China galleries totally free of charge — you don't even have to reserve a ticket.

The museum will also be hosting special programming on the ground floor, like daily live music, theatre and dance performances as well as educational activities so that you can really make the most of your time.

If you're hoping to check out the museum's two featured exhibits, Earth: An Immersive Journey and Wild Cats, you'll still have to book a ticket, as well as if you plan on taking in the galleries and exhibits on floors above.

The museum will also be offering free general admission to the entire museum on Canada Day, so there are plenty of opportunities to feed your mind with a visit to the ROM this summer.