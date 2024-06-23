People are sharing their favourite parts of Toronto that don't really feel like Toronto

Long-time residents of Toronto may feel as if they know the city like the back of their hand, but there are still certain parts of the metropolis that even some of its most seasoned inhabitants may not recognize.

A recent Reddit thread about parts of T.O. that don't really mesh with the overall appearance of Toronto has hundreds of people sharing their thoughts on the subject, and while some submissions sort of miss the mark for the challenge, others perfectly demonstrate how varied our urban centre's architecture and design can be.

Hundreds of people jumped in on the Wednesday post to chime in with their favourite outlier neighbourhoods, streets and corners that could pass for a completely different locale.

The first example provided was an anonymous side street near Keele and Dufferin, which many in the comments section said could pass for "any part of Toronto," and thus, not really a fit for the assignment.

But, other suggestions do indeed go against what people generally know as the look and feel of the 6ix.

One person offered Bright Street, a quiet lane off of Queen Street East near Sumach, as one of the city's more unorthodox roads, writing "the combo of old timey worker houses and a rare curved street downtown makes it feel more like northern England than Toronto."

Others added Ottawa Street in Summerhill, Allen Avenue near Broadview and Dundas, the south swath of Front Street across from Berczy Park, and the townhouse complex across from Casa Loma on Walmer Road (a specific vantage point from inside the community in particular).

One person put forward the Hoggs Hollow area, noting "the vibe is like some weird mega-wealthy small town plunked into an otherwise generic part of North York, but about 250 feet below grade." Still another put Wychwood Park on the list, calling it "one of a kind in Toronto" and "like a charming village from the U.K. was plunked down."

Rouge National Park, Geary Street, Colborne Street and even specific buildings like the city's Greek-themed house at 1016 Shaw Street were also mentioned.

Surely, there are countless more places in the 416 that we can all think of that briefly transport us to somewhere else (hopefully somewhere less expensive).