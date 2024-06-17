City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lake Mississauga

Here's why a Mississauga lake suddenly drained leaving residents perplexed

A small lake in Mississauga that mysteriously drained this week left local residents baffled and searching for answers. 

Declining water levels at Lake Wabukayne, a stormwater pond located at 2610 Inlake Court near Erin Mills Parkway and Britannia Road, sparked several discussions on Reddit, where community members shared photos of the puzzling scene

Draining Lake Wabukayne
byu/gripesandmoans inmississauga

While some theorized that the City of Mississauga might be draining the pond for dredging purposes, others attributed the dwindling water levels to an "act of vandalism," with one resident even alleging that police visited the lake last week. 

In a statement to blogTO, the City confirmed that it was advised of low water levels at the lake on the morning of June 12. 

"Shortly after, staff investigated and it appeared that overnight someone bypassed the safety fencing and opened the gate that controls the Lake's water level," a city spokesperson told blogTO. 

Lake Wabukayne
byu/trandoshan906 inmississauga

"Water levels dropped by approximately one metre with some water remaining in the middle to downstream areas.  No other concerns were identified with the operation of Lake Wabukayne and the water loss does not appear to have had a significant impact on the environment or local wildlife." 

To deter others from tampering with the lake in the future, the City says staff have since removed the hand-wheel that opens the gate. 

Thankfully, the lake's water levels are expected to return to normal over the next several days.  

Lead photo by

@Reid4Ward9
