Everyone is loving the video of the dancing woman at Toronto street festival

A video taken at Do West Fest this past weekend, showing a woman gleefully jamming out on the street, is going totally viral.

Do West Fest took over a stretch of Dundas West between Ossington and Lansdowne this weekend, and, judging by videos from the festival, the vibes were immaculate.

In a video posted to X on Sunday, June 9, Toronto resident, Jess, captured one particularly joyful moment from the festival, and people can't get enough.

In the video, an eclectic assortment of people, including an older woman toting a plastic bag full of tangerines, sing and dance along to BAND4BAND by Lil Baby and Central Cee with the caption "Toronto I love you."

Toronto I love you pic.twitter.com/WFvLKa94TP — Jess (@__Jessieab) June 9, 2024

People were quick to reply to the video which, at the time of publication, has racked up nearly 3 million views, to express their adoration for the dancing woman and the city in general.

"Oh she’s FUN!!" one X user writes.

"That’s my cityyyyy," writes another, accentuating the statement with a healthy smattering of laughing- and flame emojis.

Plenty of Toronto residents can agree that the city is at its best during the summer, and this video is the perfect representation of that.

If you missed out on Do West Fest this year, not to worry — street festival season is only just getting started, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to jam out on the streets of Toronto this summer.