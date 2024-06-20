City
Jack Landau
Posted 5 hours ago
You won't believe the $10 produce haul you can get from this Toronto grocery store

Ever-increasing grocery bills have the public fed up with major grocers, and many in Toronto are turning to smaller neighbourhood shops for major savings on their food hauls.

Bloorcourt's Economy Fruit at 1170 Bloor Street West has earned a viral reputation for its prices, and we just had to see for ourselves what all the hype is about.

And, surprisingly, this cute little store not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them wildly. For just over ten bucks, we managed to score an outlandish quantity of produce that will have you second-guessing your upcoming trip to the supermarket.

Here's what we got for just $10.25:
  • Lettuce - two heads for $1.00
  • Organic Granny Smith apples - one bag for $1.79
  • Clementines - five for $1.00
  • Cucumbers - two for $1.00
  • Lemons - two for $1.00
  • Avocado - $0.75 each
  • Tomatoes - one bag for $1.49
  • Blackberries - one container for $1.49
