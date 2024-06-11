City
Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gst credit canada

Canadians getting GST credit payment soon and you could cash in hundreds

City
Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Some Canadians will receive a GST credit payment from the federal government soon.

The goods and services tax/harmonized sales tax (GST/HST) credit is a tax-free quarterly payment.

According to the government, it aims to help families with low and modest incomes offset the taxes that they pay.

If you're eligible, you'll see extra cash in your bank account on Friday, July 5.

Who's eligible for the payment?

The government says you're generally eligible for the payment if you're at least 19 years old and a Canadian resident for income tax purposes a month before the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) makes the payment and at the beginning of the month.

If you are under 19 years old, the government says you must meet at least one of the following conditions during the same period:

  • You have (or had) a spouse or common-law partner
  • You are (or were) a parent and live (or lived) with your child

Parents in a shared custody situation may be eligible for half of the credit for that child, according to the government.

How much will you get from the GST Credit?

According to the government, you could get up to:

  • $496 if you are single
  • $650 if you are married or have a common-law partner
  • $171 for each child under the age of 19

You don't need to apply for the credit because you're automatically considered for it when you file your taxes.

In 2022, Ottawa doubled the GST credit for six months during the height of inflation.

There are other ways you might get more money from the government this summer. From the Canada Child Benefit to the Canada Carbon Rebate, check out the full list here.

Lead photo by

Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Fatal Gardiner Expressway crash leaves Toronto cars stuck for hours amid traffic chaos

Here's why everyone is slamming a new pitch to 'improve' Toronto's waterfront

European newcomer gives Toronto glowing review and here was their favourite spot

Toronto soy sauce factory that's been a neighbourhood fixture is being demolished

Canadians getting GST credit payment soon and you could cash in hundreds

Ontario engineer says he can't find a job even after 400 applications

University of Toronto was just crowned one of the most beautiful in the world

Ontario bracing for sweltering heat wave that could see temps hit mid-30s for days