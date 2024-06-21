Weather might mess up your Canada Day long weekend plans in Toronto

Canada's 157th birthday is just over a week away, but could the weather put a damper on your long weekend plans in Toronto?

While we are still a week out, it's looking like it will be a mostly gorgeous long weekend in Toronto. And let me stress the emphasis on the "mostly" part.

According to a 14-day outlook from The Weather Network, the work week will close out with partly sunny skies and a daytime high of 20 degrees on Friday.

Saturday is looking even nicer, with sunny skies and a high of 23 C that feels more like 25.

The Sunday before Canada Day will be a warm one, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 27 C that will feel more like 34 degrees for the final day of June.

However, these perfect conditions may come to a close on Canada Day.

Rain is expected to move in on Sunday night, and there is currently a 30 per cent chance of showers in Toronto persisting into Monday, potentially throwing literal cold water on celebrations of Canada's 157th birthday.

It's still too early to cancel those fireworks, but with a roughly one-in-three chance of precipitation, making alternative plans is never a bad idea.

The Weather Network predicts a "changeable pattern" across much of the country leading into Canada Day, acknowledging that such patterns are "tough to pin down a week-and-a-half in advance."

"It depends on precisely where each feature ends up on Canada Day itself. Finer details like individual thunderstorms are impossible to see this far in advance."