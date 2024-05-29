City
Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
ttc toronto

Some TTC staff now equipped with body cams and people in Toronto seem pretty in support

Becky Robertson
Posted 6 hours ago
After an April deliberation by the TTC Board to test out the use of body-worn cameras for select employees across the network, the new tech has now been rolled out — and most residents seem surprisingly on board.

On Monday, a total of 20 fare inspectors and 20 special constables were equipped with recording devices that will serve as a part of their regular uniforms for the next six weeks, piloted as part of a new set of policies to help support these staffers and the work they do.

Along with a set of guidelines on how to use discretion and force during tricky customer interactions, the cameras are to help "foster transparency, accountability and build public trust within our organization," the TTC says.

Riders will be alerted verbally by an officer whenever feasible, and also through signage on the camera itself if and when they are being recorded by one of the devices, which will be during the entirety of fare inspections, particularly when a person is being investigated for not paying their way.

Constables are also being instructed to turn their cameras on during contraventions of the Trespass to Property Act, Liquor License and Control Act, Mental Health Act and/or Criminal Code of Canada.

Additionally, passengers can request that a given encounter is recorded at the time if they feel it to be beneficial.

Though some activist groups have expressed apprehension about the concept — citing the potential for unnecessary surveillance of vulnerable people, the lack of a third party to hold fare enforcement personnel accountable, and other concerns — the social media using public seems largely okay with the pilot program this week.

Some even think that it should be expanded to vehicle operators, who, as one person on Reddit said today, are regularly "taking their lives in their hands between the driving rodeo on the street and the passengers trying to tote gas cans or having the worst mental health day ever."

"Having data, backups, and auditing is better than having no data at all. Plus, it keeps all parties responsible," another person added in the same discussion on the topic.

In response to concerns about "selective recording," yet another commenter agreed, writing, "given the choice between something and nothing when it comes to accountability from our employees... you want nothing?"

The TTC plans to gradually implement body-worn cameras for all fare inspectors and special constables in phases, along with in-car camera systems in all special constable patrol vehicles.

""Our jurisdictional scan found that body-worn cameras are being used by an increasing number of enforcement agencies in Ontario and around the world to document officer interactions with members of the public," the transit agency says of the program.

"Body-worn cameras and in-car cameras will prioritize oversight of constables and inspectors... and not only increases the capacity to capture a greater number of interactions compared to CCTV cameras, but also records audio, providing a more comprehensive documentation of events."

Lead photo by

Greg David/Flickr
