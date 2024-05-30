City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
humberside ci flooding toronto

Toronto school is in such a garbage state that it literally rains indoors

City
Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto high school is at the centre of a political debate on provincial education funding after a local MPP shared alarming photos and videos showing its state of disrepair.

Bhutila Karpoche, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Parkdale—High Park, visited Humberside Collegiate Institute on Monday and posted about the deplorable state of upkeep of the high school on X (formerly Twitter).

"This morning, I visited a local high school to speak to Grade 10 students," wrote Karpoche.

"I knew rain was in the forecast, so I was prepared with my umbrella as I walked to the school. What I was not prepared for, was the rain INSIDE the school."

Karpoche explained that after checking in at the school's main office, she was informed that there was a "short delay" in the planned assembly due to the rainy conditions that day. The MPP was toured around the school and given a glimpse of what happens to the building on rainy days, noting that there are "a total of 20 spots that must be checked for water."

Entire sections of the school were closed due to flooding on Monday, including a three-level section of stairwell rendered useless by the indoor deluge.

Another clip shows pooling water in the school's basement, creating a safety hazard for staff and students.

Even once the assembly started, Karpoche noticed buckets collecting dripping rainwater.

"This poses a serious health & safety risk for students and staff in the school," wrote the MPP, adding that, "If they aren't repaired, mold will grow & spread, making an already bad situation worse."

While Karphoche was initially careful not to name and shame the specific school in question, it has since been identified as Humberside.

The sad reality is that this could be any number of schools based on the sorry state of repair — especially those in less privileged areas of the city.

Karpoche addressed Queen's Park on Wednesday demanding urgent funding to repair the school, calling out Education Minister Stephen Lecce and accusing him of "underfunding schools for years."

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto driver detours through closed street and immediately gets stuck in wet cement

TTC riders say strike would make getting around city a nightmare

Ontario high school students will need to pass financial literacy test to graduate soon

Toronto school is in such a garbage state that it literally rains indoors

Invasive 'mystery' snails are wreaking havoc in Ontario lakes

Toronto beach now inaccessible by transit due to broken bridge and people are trolling the TTC

Some TTC staff now equipped with body cams and people in Toronto seem pretty in support

Toronto's most stunning natural feature is getting new trails and other upgrades