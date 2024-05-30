Toronto school is in such a garbage state that it literally rains indoors

A Toronto high school is at the centre of a political debate on provincial education funding after a local MPP shared alarming photos and videos showing its state of disrepair.

Bhutila Karpoche, Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Parkdale—High Park, visited Humberside Collegiate Institute on Monday and posted about the deplorable state of upkeep of the high school on X (formerly Twitter).

"This morning, I visited a local high school to speak to Grade 10 students," wrote Karpoche.

"I knew rain was in the forecast, so I was prepared with my umbrella as I walked to the school. What I was not prepared for, was the rain INSIDE the school."

Karpoche explained that after checking in at the school's main office, she was informed that there was a "short delay" in the planned assembly due to the rainy conditions that day. The MPP was toured around the school and given a glimpse of what happens to the building on rainy days, noting that there are "a total of 20 spots that must be checked for water."

Entire sections of the school were closed due to flooding on Monday, including a three-level section of stairwell rendered useless by the indoor deluge.

An entire section of stairs (three floors) was closed due to flooding. Water was leaking from the roof!



An entire section of stairs (three floors) was closed due to flooding. Water was leaking from the roof!

In this video and photo you can see and hear rain falling inside, pooling, and leaking into the hallway.

Another clip shows pooling water in the school's basement, creating a safety hazard for staff and students.

In the basement, a massive pool of water had formed, blocking students from classrooms, lockers, and the elevator.



In the basement, a massive pool of water had formed, blocking students from classrooms, lockers, and the elevator.

Not only does this disrupt learning, but it's also a major accessibility barrier and safety concern.

Even once the assembly started, Karpoche noticed buckets collecting dripping rainwater.

Once we arrived in the auditorium where I was speaking, we again saw rainwater falling and being collected in garbage bins on the stage.

"This poses a serious health & safety risk for students and staff in the school," wrote the MPP, adding that, "If they aren't repaired, mold will grow & spread, making an already bad situation worse."

While Karphoche was initially careful not to name and shame the specific school in question, it has since been identified as Humberside.

This is the state of most downtown schools: old infrastructure and leaky roofs.



And the new schools being built lack the facilities of schools built in the past, including auditoriums and swimming pools.



An outcome of defunding public education and services for next generation. — HotPopRobot: Tech4Good Ocean-Space-Earth-Society (@wonrobot) May 28, 2024

The sad reality is that this could be any number of schools based on the sorry state of repair — especially those in less privileged areas of the city.

Thanks for sharing this.



I can tell this isn't Leaside, Rosedale, or North Toronto.



Thanks for sharing this.

I can tell this isn't Leaside, Rosedale, or North Toronto.

This is a real equity issue that is not adequately addressed by the school board.

Karpoche addressed Queen's Park on Wednesday demanding urgent funding to repair the school, calling out Education Minister Stephen Lecce and accusing him of "underfunding schools for years."