Toronto just got a nifty new drive-thru car wash just for trains

Metrolinx's new Finch West LRT is zipping along towards a projected opening later this year, and the transit agency has been offering up sneak peeks behind the scenes of the new 10.3-kilometre, 18-stop line connecting Finch West subway station with the North Campus of Humber College in Etobicoke.

Tracks are laid, stations are nearing completion, and testing is well underway for the line, which primarily runs in a centre median along Finch Avenue West, aside from short stretches where trains are sheltered in tunnels.

As such, the line's light rail vehicles, or LRVs, can be expected to get reasonably dirty, necessitating their own personal drive-thru car (or train) wash.

Metrolinx offered a glimpse of this dedicated train wash bay — a public transportation version of those drive-thru car cleaning conveyor belts that are a favourite of motorists' children — located in the line's Maintenance and Storage Facility near Jane and Finch.

Just once in my lifetime, I want to be on board for this. https://t.co/ELv83srlvf — Peter (@peterdeko) February 22, 2024

The nifty bit of specialized infrastructure is essentially just a car wash for trains, with tracks running through the car wash bay in place of the conveyor system used for standard car washes.

And while I am not one to get excited about a car wash, this one has train tracks and I find that wholly badass. The TTC operates similar wash bays for buses and streetcars in maintenance facilities across the city. Aside from the Finch West wash bay, the Eglinton Line also boasts a Vehicle Cleaning and Inspection facility in its maintenance yard at Black Creek station.

The Finch West LRT was initially intended to enter service as the TTC's Line 6 Finch in 2023. However, like practically every major public works project in this town, it suffered delays and setbacks along the way — albeit not as debilitating as those still being experienced by the Eglinton Crosstown LRT that was scheduled to open before the Finch line.

The new LRT line is currently anticipated to complete construction during the fourth quarter of 2024.