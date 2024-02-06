Toronto reacts with disgust at cop accused of watching porn in car and chasing coworker

A Toronto police officer is facing accusations that he chased another female cop "using grabbing motions," shared pictures of naked women with other coworkers, and watched pornography in a police cruiser, according to disciplinary tribunal documents obtained by CTV News.

According to the article, Const. James Bragg with the Toronto Police Service is facing four counts of discreditable conduct and two counts of insubordination as a result of alleged incidents that occurred throughout 2022 and 2023.

In the first incident, which allegedly took place in late 2022, Bragg was accused of watching pornography while in the passenger seat of a police vehicle.

"While PC Y was utilizing the workstation of the scout car, you were seated in the passenger seat and watching pornography on your personal cell phone," the documents obtained by CTV read.

"This conduct made PC Y feel uncomfortable because of the conduct itself, and because you were the senior officer."

In a separate incident, Bragg is alleged to have shown a coworker a picture of a naked woman on his cellphone and asked them if they "liked it."

The documents also describe an incident that allegedly took place in March 2023, when Bragg was off-duty and grabbing drinks with coworkers when he inappropriately touched and chased a female officer.

"Towards the end of the evening, as you and members of your platoon were walking to a karaoke bar, PC X was getting a piggyback by another member. At this time, you kicked PC X in her buttocks and then slapped her buttocks with your hand," the document reads.

"PC X jumped down from the piggy back and began to run, and you chased after her using grabbing motions with your hands. It was only when another member of your platoon yelled at you to stop that you finally stopped."

The documents also state that Bragg allegedly "made inappropriate and sexually charged comments" towards another officer, and when asked to "never speak like that again," he continued to "talk in this manner."

The accusations resulted in lots of mixed reactions on social media, with people quickly questioning the Toronto Police Service's proposed net operating budget of $1.186 billion for 2024, paid leave for officers, as well as the necessary resources within the service to effectively report and deal with workplace harassment.

Toronto Police Association president, Jon Reid, told CTV News that while the association won't comment on a case before the tribunal specifically, it is seeing a "positive shift in organization culture when it comes to workplace harassment."

Reid added that the association continues to see less tolerance and a "greater inclination to speak up when people act inappropriately."