What's open and closed Family Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2024 is always hard to know but luckily I'm taking the guesswork out of the equation for you.
Family Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19 this year, and with exciting events across the city like the AutoShow and the Winter Stations opening, there's plenty to do, but before you plan stuff your schedule full of fun, you need to first sort out where you can (and can't) go.
Here's a list of everything that's open and closed on Family Day in Toronto this year.
Fareen Karim
Join the conversation Load comments