Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
What's open and closed Family Day 2024 in Toronto

Phoebe Knight
Posted 7 hours ago
What's open in Toronto on Family Day 2024 is always hard to know but luckily I'm taking the guesswork out of the equation for you.

Family Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19 this year, and with exciting events across the city like the AutoShow and the Winter Stations opening, there's plenty to do, but before you plan stuff your schedule full of fun, you need to first sort out where you can (and can't) go.

Here's a list of everything that's open and closed on Family Day in Toronto this year.

General
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
Open
  • The TTC and GO Transit will run on a Sunday service schedule.
  • Select Shoppers and Rexall locations.
  • Mail services
While the LCBO will be closed, some indie bottle shops will be open. Fareen Karim at Bloom Bar Studio.

Food and Drink
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery store chains will be closed with the exception of those listed below.
Open
The Eaton Centre will be open Family Day so you can still shop 'til you drop. Fareen Karim.

The Aga Khan Museum will host special programming on Family Day. Fareen Karim.

Malls
Closed
Open
Attractions
Open
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim
