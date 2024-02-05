King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and here's what is known so far

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday, the diagnosis came after the King's recent hospital procedure to treat benign prostate enlargement.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," reads the statement.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has started regular cancer treatments, and medical professionals have advised him to postpone any public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," said the Palace.

The 75-year-old monarch remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible."

While the royal family often keeps personal matters private, Buckingham Palace noted that the King wanted to share his diagnosis to "prevent speculation" and create understanding for those around the world impacted by the disease.