City
Simran Singh, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
king charles cancer

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and here's what is known so far

City
Simran Singh, Daily Hive
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Monday, the diagnosis came after the King's recent hospital procedure to treat benign prostate enlargement.

"Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," reads the statement.

According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles has started regular cancer treatments, and medical professionals have advised him to postpone any public-facing duties.

"Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," said the Palace.

The 75-year-old monarch remains "wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible."

While the royal family often keeps personal matters private, Buckingham Palace noted that the King wanted to share his diagnosis to "prevent speculation" and create understanding for those around the world impacted by the disease.

Lead photo by

Heide Pinkall/Shutterstock
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Video shows another person openly using drugs on the TTC subway

Shocking video shows giant snake floating in river near Toronto

Toronto's artificial river is almost ready and the photos are jaw-dropping

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer and here's what is known so far

Plants already sprouting in Toronto during unprecedentedly warm winter

Manulife reverses exclusive Loblaw deal after heated backlash

Public transit around the Toronto region is finally getting cheaper this month

Toronto's 'Planned Pigeonhood' birth control pilot project confuses locals