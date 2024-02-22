Video of Toronto cop almost running over pedestrian then leaving has people angry

Anger is brewing over a video that shows a Toronto cop almost running over a pedestrian and then leaving the scene, and outrage is only growing after police announced that no disciplinary action will be taken.

Dashcam video captured in January shows a police cruiser barrelling into the Dufferin and Liberty intersection in Liberty Village, nearly running over a pedestrian who was legally crossing the intersection. After exchanging words, the officer leaves the scene.

TPS 🧵 It is your obligation to pull over and exchange information in the event of a collision. It’s also the right thing to do to ensure the person you hit receives cautionary medical attention as they may be in shock. You don't just drive away officer...1/3 pic.twitter.com/ThB5zC0yd8 — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) February 21, 2024

Despite the danger of the situation and the cop obviously being the one at fault, police are refusing to take action against the officer in question, claiming that this didn't meet their criteria for a collision.

Local resident Rachel Wharton told CTV News the incident left her "scared" and "a little shocked," reactions echoed by social media users after the clip went viral on Wednesday evening.

After collecting her cell phone — which the collision seems to have knocked from her hand — Wharton exchanged words with the police officer, who then drove away without providing the information required after a collision.

They should be automatically fired for that. Police need to be held more accountable than the rest of us. Sadly and unacceptably, they are held less accountable than the rest of us. — Richard Unelected Person Campbell (@wrychrd) February 22, 2024

Personal injury lawyer and advocate for vulnerable road users, David Shellnutt, shared on X that "this pedestrian sustained only minor injuries, thankfully."

Shellnutt went on to say that the pedestrian "later reported to police," however, "TPS did not charge the officer involved (who left the scene) with any infraction."

Ah, the joy of being a cop. So much authority, so little accountability. — Pepper's Popper (@OneBadDoggo) February 21, 2024

Wharton was provided dashcam footage by a driver on the scene and later made a report to Toronto police, who informed her that there would be no ticket as there was "no collision that resulted in an injury."

Shellnutt tells blogTO that "the pedestrian hit by the TPS officer came to us for advice following this collision. They were shaken, confused and angry the officer had hit them and just drove off."

"We advised the pedestrian of their rights and encouraged they report the collision to TPS."

Police claim that the officer stopped short of the pedestrian and insist that the incident does not meet the criteria of a collision under the Highway Traffic Act, and also say that the incident does not warrant any disciplinary action.

It's a convenient explanation for the officer in question, as, according to the Highway Traffic Act, failing to remain at the scene of a collision can land a driver fines ranging from $200 up to a maximum of $2,000, or the potential for imprisonment and licence suspension in addition to fines.

Shellnutt says that his legal team "followed up with investigators who confirmed no charges were issued against the TPS officer for striking the pedestrian or leaving the scene. Apparently, they deemed a motor vehicle collision not to have occurred."

Shellnutt argues the police claim that "even if there is contact, it's not a collision" and says, "It's apparent that those we entrust with so much responsibility for road safety certainly apply it in a misguided fashion."

"It's amazing our politicians continue to bow to police demands for ever-increasing budgets without meaningful accountability," said Shellnutt, noting, "It's incredible that those we task with so much road safety responsibility, time and time again demonstrate their misguided approach to it."

Locals are incensed by the video, spurring a litany of outraged comments on social media.

None — The Biking Lawyer (Dave Shellnutt) (@TheBikingLawyer) February 21, 2024

"Toronto cop literally hits someone and drives away. But, by all means, cut them a blank cheque every year," writes one commenter.

Many others took shots at the police's successful campaign for increased budget funding, which included ominous warnings of lengthy response times.

"Very unfair to ask the police to stay at the scene when they hit a pedestrian considering they have so much extra ground to cover due to their shoestring budget. If there was adequate funding they wouldn't need to rush," reads one hilariously sarcastic response.

"Beyond parody," writes another.

blogTO has reached out to the Toronto Police Service for comment on the matter.