Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 4 hours ago
ttc bus

TTC could shut down as many as 56 bus stops during massive winter storm

Posted 4 hours ago
As Toronto braces for its second winter storm this week, the TTC is keeping a watchful eye on 56 bus stops, which may see their service halted or adjusted if large amounts of snow create hazardous road conditions.

On Friday, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto, warning that total snowfall rates between 5 to 10 cm and strong southeasterly wind gusts up to 70 km/h could cause significantly reduced visibility. 

Snow is expected to become heavy at times, before transitioning to periods of rain on Friday night or early Saturday morning as temperatures rise above freezing. 

As a result, the TTC released a statement encouraging motorists to leave their cars at home and take transit to get around the city instead. 

Extra TTC employees and maintenance vehicles will also be deployed throughout the system spreading salt and clearing surfaces of snow, keeping signals, switches, and overhead power operating, as well as attending to any weather-related challenges. 

The transit agency will deploy additional buses on a route-by-route basis, which is a strategic measure aimed at preserving service levels in areas where heavy snowfall or other weather conditions could result in slowdowns, detours, or disruptions. 

As the storm settles in, the TTC says it will be actively monitoring 56 bus stops in areas where heavy snow and freezing rain are known to impact bus service. 

If you're planning on heading out tonight, the TTC advises you to check if your bus stop is in service before travelling. QR codes displayed on signs at each of the 56 stops will also allow you to check in real-time if your bus stop is in service. 

Wheel-Trans will continue to provide service, however, the transit agency noted that customers may experience delays and additional wait times.

Lead photo by

Farzad Abdollahi
