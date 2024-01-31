Wild video shows man at a Toronto McDonald's getting a chair broken over his head

At least one man in the city was most definitely not lovin' it on his most recent trip to McDonald's, when another patron of the store smashed a childrens' high chair over his head.

The video, which surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), shows an altercation between a young woman and an older man, at a McDonald's satellite location inside a Walmart in the Junction, with the woman accusing him of touching her inappropriately.

Man gets assaulted with a high chair for babies at a McDonalds in Toronto after she claims he touched her inappropriately pic.twitter.com/hucV0ZAyVJ — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) January 31, 2024

Things escalate from there, with the woman then grabbing a high chair, intended for babies, and smashing it over his head.

The rubble of the broken chair (yes, it literally broke into pieces,) can be seen strewn all over the ground as the fight moves outside of the McDonald's, with the man yelling that he'll call the police.

The video quickly spawned a number of joking responses, with some comparing the highchair thrower to another infamous viral moment related to the throwing of chairs.

"Baby chair girl is born," one person says in the thread below the video.

blogTO was unable to obtain any further information to back up the allegations of sexual assault, nor whether any charges or serious injuries have been reported in relation to the fight.